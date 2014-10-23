Earn A Bachelor’s From The Jimmy Iovine & Dr. Dre Academy

Hip-Hop mogul Dr. Dre and former Interscope Records chairman Jimmy Iovine have embarked on a new journey together and started their own school at the University of Southern California.

The USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy is a four-year college program that will accept some 25-30 students each year. The avant-garde program will afford accepted students a unique Bachelor of Science in the Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation.

With a visionary gift from music-industry leaders Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young, the University of Southern California is establishing a new academy to inspire innovative, entrepreneurial thought in business, design, marketing and the arts. Conceived as a collaborative environment that brings multidisciplinary students, instructors and professional mentors together, the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation will be a transformational presence on one of the nation’s most dynamic university campuses. The focus is on invention and conceptual thinking, drawing on the talents and influences of leaders from across industries to empower the next generation of disruptive inventors and professional thought leaders across a multitude of global industries.

