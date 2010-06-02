J.Cole, Jay Electronica To Headline Bumbershoot Festival

As the start of summer quickly approaches, more music festivals are set to kick off.

The latest festival announcement comes from Seattle’s annual Bumbershoot Fest, a music and art celebration that brings together acts from across the country.

The latest added to the lineup at Bumbershoot are J.Cole and Jay Electronica who’ll grace the city’s Seattle Center stage during the fest’s Sep. 4-6 dates.

According to Bumbershoot’s official website, a “special guest” will take the stage on September 6 alongside Mary J. Blige and Roc Nation artist J.Cole but no hints on who that might be have been released.

Electronica is set to perform September 5, the same day as LMFAO and the Dandy Warhols.

Bob Dylan, Weezer and The Decemberists are also slated to appear.

Tickets for Bumbershoot can be purchased at bumbershoot.org or ticketmaster.com.