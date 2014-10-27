Kendrick Lamar, T.I. & Aloe Blacc Will Tip-Off New NBA Season With Performances

The new NBA season starts tomorrow (Oct. 28) and part of the kick off festivities include performances by Kendrick Lamar, T.I. and Aloe Blacc across the nation.

On Wednesday (Oct. 28) in Los Angeles, ESPN will host a Countdown with a basketball court and concert stage in AEG plaza where MC turned singer Aloe Blacc will performed a few songs.

The next day in Cleveland, TNT will host a pregame concert where Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar is set to perform in the parking lot outside the arena before the Knicks vs. Cavaliers game. Kevin Hart will be co-hosting the festivities. Lamar’s single “i” is featured in the NBA 2014-2015 season’s tip-off campaign.

Finally on Saturday Nov. 1, T.I. is set to perform at the Atlanta Hawks’ opening night against the Indiana Pacers. Hart will again co-host with NBA TV’s Kristen Ludlow.

Basketball and Hip-Hop music, always a good combination.

Photo: WENN.com