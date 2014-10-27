Run The Jewels-Inspired Graffiti Surfaces Around The World [Photos]

Run The Jewels are attacking Hip-Hop from all angles. With Run The Jewels 2 officially in-stores after a weekend of guilt-free streaming, dynamic duo, Killer Mike and El-P, announce what Mass Appeal calls a “worldwide art initiative” called “Tag The Jewels” and a New York City takeover.

The former is an initiative featuring 30 artists from six continents, who were given a chance to put a spin on the project’s artwork on walls in Los Angeles, Chicago, Paris, Jakarta, São Paulo, Lagos, Aukland, Warsaw, New Delhi, and more. Curated by the FatCap, fans can get a comprehensive look at the graffiti here.

The NYC takeover is much more tangible for listeners, as Run The Jewel will host an album play-though, meet-and-greet, poster giveaways, and more at Rough Trade on October 29. The first 20 attendees will receive passes to a private event at Nitehawk Cinema, during which Killer Kill and El Producto will participate in a Q&A session alongside Mass Appeal’s Sacha Jenkins, followed by a screening of The Warriors.

To make this a perfect trifecta, Run The Jewels drop the LP’s bonus cut, “Blockbuster Night Pt 2,” featuring Queens MC Despot and RATKING’s Wiki. Stream the track below. Hit the gallery to peep photos from “Tag The Jewels.”

