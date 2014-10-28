Big K.R.I.T. ft. Raphael Saadiq – “Soul Food” [LISTEN]

Big K.R.I.T. season is upon us. With Cadillactica set to drop on November 11, the M-I-double-crooked letter representer delivers a smooth Raphael Saadiq-assisted track, aptly titled “Soul Food.”

The cut will be available free of charge to those who pre-order Krizzle’s album. Christened the rapper’s latest single, following “Pay Attention,” expect very reflective lyrics from the Def Jam artist.

Guests appearances on Cadillactica include Wiz Khalifa, Lupe Fiasco, A$AP Ferg, E-40, Bun B, Jamie N Commons, Devin the Dude, Rico Love, and more.

Stream “Soul Food” below.

Photo: Instagram