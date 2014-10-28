Kanye West Gives 1 Quote At A.P.C. Store Opening

Kanye West, a man of many words (putting it lightly), had very little to say during a recent brush with media at the Los Angeles A.P.C. flagship store grand opening.

“I love A.P.C. — my only quote,” said West of his relationship with the brand, sporting a diamond encrusted smile. The G.O.O.D. Music founder is connected to the French label through a friendship with its founder Jean Touitou, which ultimately led to the creation of two collaborative capsule collections from the duo.

Touitou kept it equally brief when approached by journalist, saying “No press. I’m always misquoted.”

Of the pair, West should have a lot more to say when his highly anticipated seventh studio album releases. Stay in tune with Hip-Hop Wired as updates on the project become available.

Photo: The Styleograph/WENN.com