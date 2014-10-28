Earl Sweatshirt – “Rats” (Full Version) [LISTEN]

Thanks to Pigeons & Planes, the Internets can finally enjoy the full version of Earl Sweatshirt’s “Rats.”

A snippet of the Tyler, The Creator-produced track leaked back in July. Sweatshirt is sharp while delivering punchlines in his familiar monotone cadence, but the version listeners initially heard left much more to be desired. The MC’s closing verse should whet those appetites (despite the poor volume).

Sweatshirt has been relatively quiet on the musical front, but that should change, as he’s been working on the follow-up to his 2013 album Doris.

—

Photo: Instagram