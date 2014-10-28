Juvenile Announces New Cash Money Deal [VIDEO]

Cash Money as we know it today would be nothing without the success of their run in the late 90s. During an interview with MTV, Juvenile announced news that longtime fans of the label’s original New Orleans lineup will love–he’s rejoined the Cash Money.

It’s already done man, I signed the paperwork,” said Juvenile in response to a question about if he’d re-sign. He continued, “I plan on retiring here. You start where you finish.”

Birdman also speaks in the footage, citing age as a reason he and Juve were able to work together again. The mogul revealed that the veteran rapper is hard at work with producer London On The Track, who produced the entire Rich Gang (a combination of Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug) project.

Get the details straight from the horses mouths below.

Photo: MTV