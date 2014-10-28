A$AP Rocky and Chanel Iman Are A Wrap, New Album To Blame?

Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky and model Chanel Iman have broken up. You care.

Apparently Dat PMF’s new album may have played a factor in their break up.

Reports E! News:

“They are no longer together. This happened about a few weeks ago,” a source told E! News exclusively. “It was just not working out with both of their busy travel schedules.”

The source added, “Time away from each other played a big part in the breakup.”

The 26-year-old rapper is hard at work on his second album, which is a follow-up to his debut, Long. Live. ASAP.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old supermodel continues to travel around the world for various modeling gigs.