Harlem sticks together. And it shows on Smoke DZA’s “Err Thing Valid (Remix),” featuring A$AP Rocky and Cam’ron.

Each rapper reps the westside, which shows in their flashy, braggadocios nature on the track. Production from Jahlil Beats (Meek Mill’s “Ima Boss,” Bobby Shmurda’s “Hot Ni**a”) provides a proper bounce that could make this cut translate well in clubs.

Stream DZA’s “Err Thing Valid (Remix)” below.

