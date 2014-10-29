Yo Gotti ft. Boosie Badazz – “I Feel Like” [VIDEO]

Yo Gotti keeps the content coming, as he debuts a visual for his Boosie Badazz-assisted track “I Feel Like” from his upcoming The Art of Hustle album.

With Mr. Boomtown directing, the south rappers throw on white ski masks while spitting aggressive rhymes. Between the thuggish scenes, viewers get a look at a day in Gotti’s life, during which he totes excessive amounts of cash and lamps at a lavish crib. Must be nice.

Again, “I Feel Like” will appear on Gotti’s The Art of Hustle. Stay tune into Hip-Hop Wired for news on the project as it’s made available. Peep the video for “I Feel Like” below.

Photo: WSHH