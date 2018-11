With Halloween just hours away, Chief Keef and Gucci Mane’s properly themed mixtape, Big Gucci Sosa, arrives on the Internets.

Clocking in at 12 tracks, including “Paper,” the project is a 1017 Records presentation. Expect the duo’s bars to be even harder on the remainder of the tape, which fans can stream below.

Leave your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram