50 Cent Responds to Shyne’s Disses [Video]

The return of Shyne as a rapper brought hostility with it as he planned to dig up graves and put an end to old beefs.

With his sights set on 50 Cent, Po released an relentless attack on the G-Unit general, along with all of his cohorts.

Usually known to embrace any beef, however, 50 has yet to respond to the rapper and according to Lloyd Banks, it doesn’t seem like he has any intentions of doing so.

While backstage on his Invitation Tour, the rapper finally addressed Shyne and why he hasn’t responded.

“You gotta come with something. For you to even be on that radar, like Shyne when he has something to say. I’m not responding to that because it’s not good enough. The material is not even good enough for me.”

Unlike Rick Ross, 50 Cent is choosing to fall back from this battle. Do you agree with the rapper or should he find a way to make his own joke out of Shyne?