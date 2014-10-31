French Montana Announces Album Release Date, Talks Khloe Kardashian [VIDEO]

French Montana chopped it up with the good folks at the Sway In the Morning show. The conversation ranged in topic, as the Coke Boys founder discussed his upcoming album, Mac & Cheese 4, as well as his well-publicized relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

According to French, his sophomore project is complete and set to tentatively release on December 16. It will feature a Miguel-track called “Explicit” and “Gucci Mane” featuring Lil Wayne and Rick Ross, both of which have videos on the way.

Hear French speak below. He also kicked a freestyle, which can be found after the jump.

