Drake Parties With Lil Wayne, Fabolous In More In Miami [Photos]

Thursday night (October 30), Drake teamed up with Hennessy V.S to continue his birthday celebration at Story nightclub.

Joining the rapper was his YMCMB family, Lil Wayne and Mack Maine, along with other industry friends like Fabolous, The Game, Timbaland, Lil Jon, and more. Withe the libations flowing and the energy high, Drizzy hit the DJ booth to perform a list of hit records, before G.O.O.D. Music/Hustle Gang’s Travi$ Scott and Game joined him.

Photo: Thaddeus McAdams/ExclusiveAccess.net

