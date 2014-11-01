The Best Halloween Costumes From The Hip-Hop World [Photos]

Today marks the first of November which only means one thing: the entire world spent last night partying under the Halloween full moon. Rappers and their entourages are no strangers to getting done up for holiday and they had social buzzing to see who could come up with the best Halloween costumes.

https://twitter.com/GagaLovesBey/status/528347832743251969

The most ingenious set of costumes definitely went to Jay Z and Beyoncé, who showed up a party dressed as Jean-Michel Basquiat and Frida Kahlo, respectively.

Regardless, there are plenty of other must-see costume choices from everyone including Kendrick Lamar, Iggy Azalea, Eminem and many more.

—

Photo: Instagram/Kylie Jenner

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38Next page »