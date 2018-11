After making a resurgence, Cam’ron feeds the streets new music for a fifth consecutive month via the 1st Of The Month Vol. 5.

Featuring five total tracks, the project features the Wiz Khalifa and Smoke DZA-assisted “Touch The Sky.” Killa Cam also receives assistances from Diplomats affiliates Hell Rell and Sen City.

Stream Cam’ron’s 1st Of The Month Vol. 5 EP below. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Instagram