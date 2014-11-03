Iggy Azalea Details Her Fast & Furious 7 Role [VIDEO]

Now that Universal Pictures has sparked Fast and Furious 7 fever all across the world, Iggy Azalea is coming forth with details about her small part in the upcoming sequel of a sequel’s sequel.

The Australian rapper expressed her excitement with Access Hollywood about the role, which will showcase her opposite. Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto character.

“It was awesome!,” she screamed. “I thought that I was just going to have to wave the flag [in my scene] and then I came [to set] and I got a car and I got some lines and then [my character is] friends with Vin,” Iggy said of her role in the next installment of the highly anticipated franchise. “I’m kind of the head of this monster truck crew of people and I’m like the girl in charge and I have this big truck,” she said.

Her two-line scene also took 16 hours to shoot, giving her a newfound appreciation for the physical demands of being an actor.

Buzzing musicians who are thrust onto the big screen due to their popularity can naturally have the jitters and Iggy wasn’t shy to reveal that she still has her reservations about being an actress.

“I’m still scared of acting,” she admitted. “It makes me very nervous because I don’t want to be one of those artists that exerts themselves and they don’t do a good job, I don’t want to do that, but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have an amazing time on set… it’s really fun to play a character.”

Check the Iggy Azalea Fast and Furious 7 details with Access Hollywood down below. The official trailer for the movie can be found here.

Photo: Daniel Deme/WENN.com