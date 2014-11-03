DJ Khaled ft. Usher, Rick Ross, Fabolous & Ace Hood – “Hold You Down (Remix)” [LISTEN]

CLOSE
DJ Khaled ft. Usher, Rick Ross, Fabolous & Ace Hood – "Hold You Down (Remix)"

Always tactical, DJ Khaled delivers the official “Hold You Down (Remix),” featuring Usher, Rick Ross, Fabolous and Ace Hood, after unveiling the celebratory visual in support of the original going #1 on the urban charts.

Ursher kicks off the track with some buttery vocals and his rendition of the catchy chorus. Because some would say that Khaled’s initial lineup was a bit too sing-songy for their taste, the trio of Ross, Fabolous, and Ace should properly, well, hold you down.

Khaled is currently working on his next LP, I Changed Alot. Yes, that’s the title. Stream the “Hold You Down (Remix)” below.

