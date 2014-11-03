DJ Khaled ft. Usher, Rick Ross, Fabolous & Ace Hood – “Hold You Down (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Always tactical, DJ Khaled delivers the official “Hold You Down (Remix),” featuring Usher, Rick Ross, Fabolous and Ace Hood, after unveiling the celebratory visual in support of the original going #1 on the urban charts.

Ursher kicks off the track with some buttery vocals and his rendition of the catchy chorus. Because some would say that Khaled’s initial lineup was a bit too sing-songy for their taste, the trio of Ross, Fabolous, and Ace should properly, well, hold you down.

Khaled is currently working on his next LP, I Changed Alot. Yes, that’s the title. Stream the “Hold You Down (Remix)” below.

—

Photo: Instagram