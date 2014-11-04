Dame Dash Ordered To Get Involved In Roc-A-Fella Logo Lawsuit

Dame Dash has professionally washed his hands with all thngs with a “Roc” prefix but a Manhattan federal judge is making him relive the past regarding the ongoing saga of the Roc-A-Fella logo lawsuit.

Reports NYDailyNews:

A Manhattan federal judge recently ordered that one of Jay Z’s founding business partners, Damon Dash, be deposed in a $7 million lawsuit over royalties stemming from Roc-A-Fella Records’ logo.

Plaintiff Dwayne Walker claims he designed the logo. His suit alleges he inked a deal in 1994 with Dash and Jay Z that gave him $3,500 and 2% of company revenue for 10 years for the design. He says he only got the $3,500.

Jay Z attorney Eleanor Lackman says the rapper doesn’t remember Walker, and he would never have entered into an agreement including royalties.

Judge Ronald Ellis held that Dash, who is estimated to be worth about $2 million, appears to have the most knowledge on who designed the label’s logo.

“The main actor is always the person who should be deposed first,” Ellis said, referring to Dash. “He appears to have had the most boots-on-the-ground involvement in this.”

Ellis seemed inclined to refrain from ordering Jay Z to be deposed, but withheld judgment until after Dash’s testimony. “I remain at odds as to what exactly the nature of (Jay Z’s) deposition would be,” Ellis said. “All this might be in a better light after Mr. Dash’s deposition.”

Walker’s attorney Greg Berry continues to push for Jay Z to be forced to answer questions as well. “Mr. Carter is claiming he doesn’t know where the Roc-A-Fella Records logo came from — it really strains credulity,” Berry said.