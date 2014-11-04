Rick Ross ft. Boosie Badazz – “Nickel Rock” [LISTEN]

In typical MMG fashion, Rick Ross is bombarding fans with his presence in the weeks prior to his Hood Billionaire album releasing. After debuting the K. Michelle-assisted record, “If They Knew,” and appearing on DJ Khaled’s “Hold You Down (Remix),” the rapper teams up with Boosie Badazz on “Nickel Rock.”

The track’s title pretty much says it all, as the southern rap duo recall the days when getting their hand dirty in baking soda was normal practice. Core fans of Ross and Boosie will enjoy this one.

Stream Ross’ “Nickel Rock” below. Pre order Hood Billionaire, due to release November 24, on iTunes.

Photo: Instagram