With Mac & Cheese: The Album on the way, French Montana goes into the archives to debut an Eif Rivera-directed visual for his 2013 track “Julius Caesar.”

Produced by The Audibles, the Bronx rapper brings the record alive in the desert-based clip. Garbed in all white and a ski mask, Montana waxes braggadocios poetics as he posts up in front of a few luxury vehicles.

Peep the video for Montana’s “Julius Ceasar” below.

Photo: YouTube