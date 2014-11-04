Kendrick Lamar – “i” [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar press runs come far and in between, so his recent stops at Hot 97 and Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club pretty much inferred that something was on the way. That said, Compton’s favorite returns with the official visual for his new single “i.”

Lamar explained that he wrote the song for the suicidal and incarcerated during the aforementioned interviews. Directors Alexandre Moors and The Little Homies articulate that narrative in a 70s-inspired clip, in which the TDE rapper cuts a rug to the uptempo, soul-laden sounds of the beat. Sampling The Isley Brothers’ “Who’s That Lady,” the legendary Ron Isley, who contributed vocals to the bridge, makes a cameo appearance in the clip.



