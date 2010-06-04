Drake Speaks On Album Leak [Video]

“If I would’ve put out an album that was poor quality then I think the leaks would hurt me…”

After Drake’s debut album Thank Me Later leaked in its entirety to the internet Wednesday, many wondered how Young Money’s golden boy was feeling.

He addressed it on his Twitter page early Wednesday saying,

“I gave away free music for years, so we’re good over here … just allow it to be the soundtrack to your summer and ENJOY! JUNE 15th!”

Now he’s taken things a step further and in an interview with The Life Files he says that he thinks the quality of the music will help the album to sell despite the leak.

He tells The Life Files,

“If I would’ve put out an album that was poor quality then I think the leaks would hurt me…I think it can only help. Word of mouth can help spread it around.”

Check out the rest of their interview with Drake below.