Taylor Swift Raps Kendrick Lamar’s “Backseat Freestyle” To Celebrate Platinum LP [VIDEO]

Taylor Swift has a lot to celebrate, considering that her 1989 album is the first go platinum (in a week no less) in 2014. Following reports that the singer-songwriter enjoys Kendrick Lamar’s “Backseat Freestyle,” she showered her fans with adoration via an Instagram video backed by the proper soundtrack.

“Industry experts predicted 1989 would sell 650k first week. You went and bought 1.287 million albums. AND IT’S GOT ME LIKE:,” wrote Swift, who mouthed the words to K. Dot’s aforementioned song in the clip.

While the Grammy Award winning songbird revels in her victory, Lamar is currently doing radio runs, discussing his new single “i,” highly anticipated sophomore project, and more importantly, his greater purpose as an artist in cities across the States.

Peep the footage of Swift reciting the “Backseat Freestyle” lyrics below.

Photo: Instagram