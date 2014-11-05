Kanye West’s adidas Yeezy 3 To Drop Winter 2014 Release [PHOTOS]

There has been a slight adjustment in the scheduled adidas Yeezy 3, one that should bode well for the company’s Christmas sales.

The coveted sneaker is now dropping in Holiday 2014.

Baltimore Sneaker Show founder Dino Hatfield got wind of the news and snapped a photo of the upcoming display that will be used for the sale frenzy.

Which likely best describes the upcoming rush to the stores to obtain a pair, seeing that the release will be very limited nationwide. Matt Powell, Sports Industry Analyst at The NPD Group, confirmed with adidas that the sneaker’s quantities will be small.

During the last leg of his recent tour, Kanye told Australia–and the rest of the world–that his adidas Yeezy 3’s were dropping in November. Nothing says the ultimate buy than purchasing around Christmas time so the pushback wasn’t all that surprising.

Hit the flip to see the adidas Yeezy 3 display case. Let us know your master plan on grabbing of pair this holiday season in the comment section below.

H/T: Miss Info

—

Photo: WENN

1 2Next page »