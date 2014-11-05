Jay Z Buys Champagne Brand Armand De Brignac aka Ace Of Spades

Score another win for Jay Z. The rapper/mogul has purchased luxury champagne brand Armand de Brignac aka Ace Of Spades.

Reports the New York Times:

Just days after the British beverage giant Diageo swapped whiskey for tequila, taking control of the Don Julio tequila brand from Jose Cuervo, a new company led by Jay Z has acquired Armand de Brignac Champagne from Sovereign Brands.

“We are proud to announce that Sovereign Brands, a New York-based wine and spirits company owned by the Berish family, has sold its interest in the Armand de Brignac (‘Ace of Spades’) Champagne brand to a new company led by the globally renowned Shawn ‘Jay Z’ Carter,” Sovereign Brands said in a statement.

Yvonne Lardner, global director of brand communications for Sovereign, added in an emailed statement: “We have had a wonderful relationship with Jay Z throughout the years since he first discovered Armand de Brignac. He became interested in owning the brand and made us an offer we simply couldn’t refuse.”