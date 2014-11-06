Is This Kanye West’s adidas Yeezy 3 Sneaker? [PHOTO]

After news that Kanye West and adidas’ collaborative sneaker and collection will be dropping in time for holidays, a possible image of the shoe, the adidas Yeezy 3, has appeared on the Internets.

Hypebeast first spotted the image.

While anonymous sources state this is in fact the forthcoming Yeezi, we have yet to receive official confirmation. The model, from what we can tell, features a tan nubuck upper with a zip-up side, a looped lacing system and the signature Yeezy strap, whilst resting atop a large, ribbed sole unit. The overall aesthetic does however align with Kanye’s recent change in style; a mix of athletic prowess with high fashion sensibilities and an overall simplistic approach.

The shoe is inline with those expensive-ass Visvims that West has been seen rocking on occasion.

Would you rock these? Also, if whoever snapped this pic works for adidas, they’re getting fired.

Photo: Hypebeast