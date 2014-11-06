Is French Montana Close To Winning Back Khloe Kardashian? [Photos]

A couple of nights ago, the entire Kardashian clan was in attendance for Kendall Jenner’s 19th birthday party and when we say entire, we’re narrowing it down to even the extended reality show family.

If you’ve been keeping up with the KUWTK spinoff, Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons, you would have got a more in-depth look in the short-lived rendezvous between French Montana and Khloe. This includes their trip to Durban for the MTV Africa Music Awards and most likely will lead up to the “Don’t Panic” rapper splurging on her with a new set of wheels.

French was also present at Kendall’s B-Day gala, even after he’s been forced to move on after some wayward comments. The two estranged lovebirds were careful not to take any photos together, but there is no denying that his invitation (or this twerking video) is indication that he may be weaving his way back into Khloe’s good graces.

Thumb through the gallery to see the highlights from the start of Kendall’s last year as a teenager. Kanye and Tyga were there too.

Photos: Instagram/Kendall Jenner

