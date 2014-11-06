Earl Sweatshirt – “45” (Prod. By The Alchemist) [LISTEN]

Leave your synthesizers at home, folks. Hands got dusty making “45,” the latest preview of Earl Sweatshirt’s upcoming sophomore album.

The Alchemist crafts a string and bass-heavy instrumental, which sounds like it would be fitting in a Blaxpoitation score. The Odd Future rapper takes to task with a new found cadence, rhyming with a burly growl rather that his usual monotone delivery. “Angel city, drought time/Why the f*ck I’m up 50/Playing like I’m down five, they can’t really f*ck with my,” Sweatshirt raps emphatically.

The West Coast MC isn’t expected to release his next LP until some time in 2015, though it’s been completed since June. For now, remain patient and stream “45” below.

Photo: Instagram