Azealia Banks Drops Surprise Debut LP [LISTEN]

In an unconventional turn of events (for a new artist, at least), Azealia Banks debuts her long-delayed debut album Broke With Expensive Taste.

After infamously beefing and parting ways from Universal Records, the Harlem rapper took to Twitter with a message in tow. “Does the #KUNTBRIGADE wanna see a magic trick?!,” Banks wrote just before revealing the project’s artwork and tracklist. She announced then announced that the music would arrive on November 7, but called an audible in light of her new found independence.

Banks’ Broke With Expensive Taste can now be found on Spotify. Stream it below.

—

Photo: Instagram