Azealia Banks Stuns Fans With Broke With Expensive Taste [Photos]

Azealia Banks pulled inspiration from Beyoncé on Thursday (Nov. 6) and while no one was looking, let loose her oft-delayed debut album Broke With Expensive Taste.

Her spontaneous release stunned fans across the world, prompting a collective rejoicing that sung her praises throughout social media timelines.

Harlem’s offbeat spitter took to her Twitter account to assure her loyal followers that she A&R’d the record herself, no thanks to Polydor or Interscope. The “212” rapper later added that she was “executive producer, everything…. ,my blood sweat and tears literally went into the making of this album.”

Needless to say, a select few gave the LP two thumbs down. But positive reactions far outweighed the negative. Hit the gallery to see what fans had to say about her surprise drop #BWET


Photos: Twitter

