G-Unit – “Ease Up” [LISTEN]

Physical copies of G-Unit’s The Beauty of Independence EP, featuring the original five records and two bonuses, are now exclusively available at Best Buy. From the project, the MCs stream one of the new tracks, “Ease Up.”

50 Cent, Tony Yayo, Lloyd Banks, Young Buck, and Kidd Kidd are armored up and letting gritty bars fly from their lyrical choppers on the Ky Miller-produced cut. This is the Unit we like to see.

Stream “Ease Up” below. Support by purchasing The Beauty of Independence via Best Buy.

—

Photo: Instagram