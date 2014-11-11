A$AP Mob Speak On Upcoming Projects & Hip-Hop Culture [VIDEO]

The good folks at Highsnobiety caught up with A$AP Mob ahead of a performance in Berlin, Germany to discuss what’s to come from them musically, the state of Hip-Hop in the states and abroad, and more.

Speaking on the group’s latest creations, A$AP Rocky revealed, “We got Ferg coming out with his mixtape project soon. Right after him, my sophomore [album]. Right after that, the Mob tape and hopefully after that, Ferg’s album.” Though noticeably lax in demeanor, the self-described PMF (Pretty Motherf*cker) says he’s at the happiest he’s ever been.

A$AP Mob haven’t provided a release date for any of the aforementioned people, but cite that the material will come out when it’s right. See the group speak in the clip below.

Photo: YouTube