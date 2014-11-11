CLOSE
Eminem Threatens To Punch Lana Del Rey In SHADY CVXPHER [Photos]

Eminem can still outrap  your favorite rapper, but lyrics from his SHADY CVXPHER with Slaughterhouse and Yelawolf has prompted backlash and social commentary.

Marshall Mathers, no stranger to controversy, is notorious for his lyrical hatred and violence against women. While spitting bars off the dome, Em found himself veering into the topic of Ray Rice and his physical assault against wife, Janay.

“I may fight for gay rights/ especially if they d*ke/ is more of a knockout than Janay Rice/ Play nice, bitch/ I’ll punch Lana Del Rey in the face twice/ like Ray Rice, in broad daylight/ in plain sight of elevator surveillance/ ’til the head is bangin’ on the railin’/ then celebrate with the Ravens.”

Needless to say, folks came for his head.

Hit the gallery to see reactions to the SHADY CVXPHER and Em’s controversial poetics. Just don’t expect an apology from the Detroit spitter.

