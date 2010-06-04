Shots Fired, I’m Reloaded: Lil Kim Disses Nicki Minaj Again [Video]

“You respect me, I respect you. If you don’t respect me then Fawk you!”

When news hit the net that Lil Kim was subliminally dissing Nicki Minaj at a recent performance there were naysayers that downplayed the incident where she threw off one of her trademark wigs and stated “I’m above this.”

Now the Queen Bee’s being much less subtle and fired shots directly at the Harajuku Barbie.

Lil Kim performed Thursday at the Filmore in New York and was joined on stage by friend and 2001 “Wait A Minute” collaborator Ray J.

Ray J used the opportunity to call out Nicki indirectly saying,

“It’s alot of people biting her style and Shyte…I ain’t saying no names, but you know who…”

To which Kim responded,

“We love HER! We just want them to pay homage, so we could all rock together. It’s all about respect. You respect me, I respect you. If you don’t respect me then Fawk you.”

Check out the video for yourself here.

Why diss Nicki now?

Is it because Puff was setting her and Rick Ross up to be the 2010 Biggie and Lil Kim? Hmmm….