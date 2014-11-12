CLOSE
Big K.R.I.T. Goes Sneakers Shopping At Flight Club NYC [VIDEO]

Rapper, and for all intents and purposes, Air Jordan connoisseur Big K.R.I.T. visited famed sneaker haven Flight Club with Complex‘s Joe La Puma during a visit to New York City.

Krizzle reveals the Air Jordan 3 and 11 to be his favorite shoes to wear while performing, citing that other silhouettes (without naming names) haven’t prevented ankle sprains. The Def Jam rapper also spoke on how the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 were his grails back in his baseball playing days.

