After providing a few would-be singles, Boosie Badazz debuts “On That Level,” the first official listen from his upcoming Touched Down To Cause Hell.

Featuring longtime partner in rhyme Webbie, the southern duo reunite over an uptempo track with incessant claps and an undeniable bounce. Boosie’s rhymes are essentially a vivid detail of what he’d like to do with his lady friend after they leave the club.

Stream “On That Level” below.

Photo: Instagram