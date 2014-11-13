IamSu! ft. French Montana & Yo Gotti – “Only That Real (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Bay Area rapper IamSu! has been relatively quiet musically, lending verses to other artist’s tracks here and there. But that will soon change, as a reboot of HBK Gang member’s debut album, now titled Sincerely Yours 1.5, releases next week.

In the build up to the project’s release, Su! debuts the “Only That Real (Remix).” The original lineup of 2 Chainz and Sage The Gemini have been replaced by French Montana and Yo Gotti. Expect the record to appear as a bonus track.

Expect Sincerely Yours 1.5 to hit retailers on November 17. Stream “Only That Real (Remix)” below.

—

Photo: Instagram