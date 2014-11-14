Flying Lotus Premieres Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Verse [VIDEO]

Flying Lotus surprised fans at a Washington D.C. on Thursday night (November 13), where he premiered a version of “Eyes Above,” featuring a verse from Kendrick Lamar.

Lotus, born Steve Ellison, first spoke on the collaboration during an interview with Pitchfork. Stating that it was removed for “political reasons,” the producer/rapper saw yesterday’s show as the perfect opportunity to let the world hear K. Dot’s bars. The GKMC rapper can be heard delivering lines with a bellowing growl in a passionate tone.

While speaking with Pitchfork, Lotus revealed that Lamar took 12 or 13 beats. Here’s to hoping some of that material lands on the MC’s highly anticipated sophomore LP. Fortunately, two two were able to bring “Never Catch Me,” a track that appears on Lotus’ You’re Dead album, to life.

Hear Lamar rhyme on “Eyes Above” below.

—

Photo: Instagram