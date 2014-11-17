J. Cole Announces New Album, Unveils Artwork [PHOTO]

Well, that happened quickly. After rumors leaked early Sunday morning (November 15), J. Cole officially announces that his new album, 2014 Forest Hills Drive, due to release on December 9 via Roc Nation.

Little is known about the follow-up to 2013’s Born Sinner, and it’s likely that won’t change according to a statement the rapper made on Facebook.

“What up? My New Album is finished,” Cole wrote before continuing, “It’s called 2014 Forest Hills Drive and it’s very special to me. It’s available everywhere on 12/9. This time I’m releasing no singles, just the album. See you in 3 weeks. Thank you for the love and support.”

Cole also debuted the official cover art and a thoughtful, behind the scenes clip, discussing the inspiration for the sudden drop. Find both below.

Pre-order 2014 Forest Hills Drive on iTunes.

—

Photo: Dreamville/Roc Nation