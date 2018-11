We kind of feel a ways that Ghostface Killah decided to drop an LP so close to Wu-Tang Clan’s new album, but songs like this one make you forget such issues. That would be “The Battlefield,” featuring Kool. G. Rap, AZ and Tre Williams.

Ghost Dini’s new album, 36 Chambers, a concept album where the Shaolin rapper plays superhero, is in stores December 9.

Listen to “The Battlefield” below.

—

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired