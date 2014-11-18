Janice Dickinson Says Bill Cosby “Drugged & Raped” Her In 1982 [VIDEO]

Although there has been a Census-sized list of women who accused Bill Cosby of sexual assaulting them, their relative anonymity has kept the stories from being extremely sensationalized.

That is, until now.

Janice Dickinson a.k.a. the world’s first supermodel is coming forth with a shocking claim that she too was a victim of the famed TV dad’s heavily accused drug-n-rape tricks.

While speaking exclusively with Kevin Frazier on Entertainment Tonight earlier today (November 18), Dickinson recalled an encounter in 1982 where she actually flew out to Lake Tahoe from Indonesia to be caught up his alleged predatory web.

“[Cosby] called [me] and to the best of my recollection, the conversation went something like, ‘you need to get to Lake Tahoe because that’s where I will be performing and I want to offer you that job we talked about as well as helping you with a singing career I heard you’re trying to do,” she recalled. Upon arrival, things got fuzzy for the then-27-old-year fashion icon because of what she says transpired next.

“Then after dinner…in my room, he had given me wine and a pill. The next morning I woke up and I wasn’t wearing my pajamas,” she continued. “And I remembered before I had passed out, I had been sexually assaulted by this man.”

Dickinson also detailed Cosby mounting her after removing his patchwork robe as she faded to black. She says the reason for coming forth all this time is because it’s the “right thing to do.”

Cosby’s year has been rocked by new allegations of his alleged predatory lifestyle in the past few weeks. He didn’t help matters when he tried to interact with social media during a failed meme experiment.

Watch the Janice Dickinson Bill Cosby story unfold in the video below. Let us know who you believe in the comment section below.

—

Photos: WENN