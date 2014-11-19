Tink ft. Rick Ross & Jay Z – “Movin’ Bass” (Original Version) [LISTEN]

Timbaland previewed a version of “Movin’ Bass,” on which his artist Tink takes the lead while Rick Ross and Jay Z ride passenger, during today’s (November 19) The Breakfast Club.

Fortunately, the resourceful DJ Envy was able to get his hand on the full version of the rising Chicago rapper’s star-studded jam. For starters, Tink, who’s also a singer-songwriter, can out-rap mounds of MCs. Her wit and dexterous delivery are on full display as she goes line for line with Hov and Ricky Rozay.

Listeners will be left wondering why Timbaland let Ross put this record on his upcoming Hood Billionaire album sans his artist. Envy and Charlamagne Da God claim Tink has a lot more heat in the stash.

Stream the original version of “Movin’ Bass” below, as well as a full Tink mix.

Photo: Instagram