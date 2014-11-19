Hudson Mohawke ft. Future, French Montana, Pusha T & Travi$ Scott – “Chimes” [LISTEN]

G.O.O.D. Music producer Hudson Mohawke doubles back to his Chimes EP, released earlier this year, to add some firepower to the title track. The horn-heavy record now features his brethren Pusha T and Travi$ Scott, as well as Future and French Montana.

As you can imagine, the diverse artist lineup gives this record a very unique feel. Pusha Ton and Montana deliver verses about a woman who’s in love with the fast life. Future reiterates those sentiments on a chorus that chants, “Her heart is so cold,” repeatedly, while Scott assists with some additional vocals. Essentially, this details a bitter side of heartbreak.

Stream Mohawke’s “Chimes” below. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: YouTube