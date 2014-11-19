NBC Sends Planned Bill Cosby Show To The Recycle Bin

NBC has quickly followed Netflix’s lead and decided to distance themselves from Bill Cosby as the sexual assault accusations continue to pile up.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

Sources tell THR that NBC never received the final script for the project, which also didn’t have a production commitment.

Cosby was poised to star in an untitled comedy from Sony Pictures Television in which he was to play a family patriarch and father to three married daughters with children. NBC handed out a script plus significant penalty for the comedy earlier this year, tapping Rules of Engagement alum Mike Sikowitz and Mike O’Malley (Shameless) to write and produce the comedy.

O’Malley was eyed for a co-starring role on the comedy, which NBC Entertainment topper Bob Greenblatt envisioned for a summer or fall 2015 debut.

NBC’s decision to scrap the new Cosby show comes after decades-old rape allegations against the legendary comedian resurfaced. In 2006, Cosby settled out of court with Andrea Constand, who claimed he’d sexually assaulted her. According to court documents, the attorneys planned to bring forward 13 other women with similar allegations. Cosby has denied these allegations.