Watch Bill Cosby Urge Reporter To Erase Response To Rape Claims [VIDEO]

As the Bill Cosby controversy continues to unfold, more suspicious material makes its way to the Internet. The latest piece of eyebrow-raising information isn’t another rape allegation, but it is a piece of captured footage showing the legendary actor urge an AP reporter to cut out his response to said heinous claims.

Vulture reports:

In recent weeks, it seemed that Bill Cosby’s strategy for handling a new round of rape allegations was to simply remain silent. Cosby’s lawyer said he “does not intend to dignify these allegations with any comment,” and his scheduled interviews with David Letterman and Queen Latifah were canceled. When NPR’s “Weekend Edition” asked about the new claims, Cosby shook his head and said nothing.

However, the comedian did respond verbally when questioned by the Associated Press earlier this month. “There’s no response,” Cosby said in footage released for the first time on Wednesday night. “There is no comment about that. And I’ll tell you why. I don’t want to compromise your integrity, but I don’t talk about it.”

In the November 6 interview, Cosby discussed his collection of African-American art becoming part of a Smithsonian exhibit, with his wife, Camille, by his side. After the interview wrapped, Cosby urged the reporter to “scuttle” his response to the rape question. In an uncomfortable exchange, the reporter said he couldn’t promise that, though he and another AP employee agreed that his nonresponse wouldn’t add “value” to the interview.