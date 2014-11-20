Eminem ft. Slaughterhouse & Yelawolf – “Psychopath Killer” [LISTEN]

If the bar-laden Shady Records cypher wasn’t enough, the band of MCs reunite on a new track called “Psychopath Killer.”

Set to appear on the upcoming Shady XV compilation album, the combination of Eminem, Royce Da 5’9″, Joe Budden, Joell Ortiz, Crooked I, and Yelawolf deliver five minutes worth of raw rap. Not a gimmick is in sight, as the cut dons an equally star-studded line of producers: Just Blaze, Boi-1da and The Maven Boys.

Honestly, what else do we have to say to encourage listeners to press play below? Not a damn thing. Enjoy Eminem and company on “Psychopath Killer” below. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

