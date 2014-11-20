Fabolous Becomes Face Of New Rocawear BLAK [PHOTOS]

While Fabolous decided to take it back in time for 37th birthday bash, Rocawear BLAK decided to bestow on him the honor of becoming the face of their collective fade into the darkside. The latest offset collection from Jay Z’s storied brand is being touted as a personification of an unapologetic aesthetic, merging creative energy with the language of today’s multicultural informed youth. Or you can just say the gear looks fresh as hell. That works too.

The latest evolution hit Macy’s and speciality shops last week and has reportedly doing well, especially with the holiday season on the horizon. It is also available via their official website.

Peep the Fabolous Rocawear BLAK lookbook in the gallery below and also peep the video of the Team Roc “blaking” out a Billboard in NYC’s Times Square to cement the occasion.

—

Photos: Rocawear BLAK

