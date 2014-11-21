Lou Ferrigno’s Wife Says She Was Almost A Victim Of Bill Cosby

Lou Ferrigno’s wife, Carla has now joined Janice Dickinson as another famous female voice speaking out against Bill Cosby’s alleged predatory behavior, increasing the tally to…oh who really knows anymore.

Via MSN:

The incident prompted three women, including model-turned-TV personality Janice Dickinson, to speak out and publicly accuse the 77 year old of taking advantage of them, while another, Therese Serignese, has also alleged she was once drugged and raped by Cosby.

Now Ferrigno’s wife Carla has opened up about her one-time encounter with the veteran comic, claiming she was approached by Cosby at a party in 1967.

During an interview on California talk radio programme The John and Ken Show, she revealed she was just a teenager when the funnyman reportedly grabbed her and forcibly kissed her, while his wife was in the same building.

Ferrigno alleges the funnyman didn’t take the alleged behaviour any further, but she is convinced she came close to becoming another alleged victim.

According to Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper, she said, “I feel so bad for these women. I was the lucky one… in that he didn’t harm me. It harmed me emotionally all my life, but he didn’t physically harm me.”